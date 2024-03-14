Fair 70°

SHARE

Lane Closures To Snag Traffic For Week On Sprain Brook Parkway Between Yonkers, Mount Pleasant

A series of lane closures will affect traffic for a week on a large stretch of a busy parkway in Westchester.

The Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers.&nbsp;

The Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Single and double lane closures are scheduled for both directions of the Sprain Brook Parkway between the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers and the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant beginning on Monday, March 18, and continuing until Friday, March 22, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. 

The closures will be put into place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, officials said.

The lane closures will allow for roadway work. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE