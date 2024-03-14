Lane Closures To Snag Traffic For Week On Sprain Brook Parkway Between Yonkers, Mount Pleasant

Single and double lane closures are scheduled for both directions of the Sprain Brook Parkway between the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers and the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant beginning on Monday, March 18, and continuing until Friday, March 22, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The closures will be put into place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, officials said.

The lane closures will allow for roadway work.

