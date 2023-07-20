Interim Superintendent Appointed At Yonkers City School District

Luis Rodriguez will serve as the Interim Superintendent for Yonkers Public Schools and replace outgoing Superintendent Edwin M. Quezada, who announced his retirement in April 2023.

Rodriguez was appointed to the position during a Board of Education meeting on Wednesday night, July 19. He will begin his new role on Tuesday, Aug. 1, and serve until Wednesday, July 31, 2024, according to the school board.

Until Rodriguez takes over the position, Quezada will serve as Interim Superintendent, a role he took over since his formal retirement on Monday, July 3.

A well-known face within the district, Rodriguez currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent for Special Education and Pupil Support Services in Yonkers. In this role, he helps to implement education plans that expand special education at elementary and secondary school levels.

Before this, he also worked as both a Director of Special Education Instruction and a special education teacher in New York City.

Rodriguez holds a law degree from the Fordham University School of Law, a Master of Science in Urban Education and Leadership from Mercy College, a Master of Public Health from Columbia University, and a Bachelor of Arts from the City College of New York.

