Mostly Cloudy 45°

SHARE

Yonkers Man Arrested While In Jail For Violating Order Of Protection

A 38-year-old inmate from Westchester was arrested inside a Hudson Valley jail after placing phone calls to someone he shouldn't have, police announced. 

<p>The Dutchess County Jail.&nbsp;</p>

The Dutchess County Jail. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Yonkers resident Isaiah Walker was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 21 while incarcerated at the Dutchess County Jail, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office announced.

According to authorities, Walker allegedly violated an order of protection by placing phone calls with the protected party while in jail. After his arrest, he was charged with: 

  • Aggravated family offense;
  • Second-degree criminal contempt. 

He was later arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court on Wednesday, authorities said. 

to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE