Yonkers Man Arrested While In Jail For Violating Order Of Protection

Yonkers resident Isaiah Walker was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 21 while incarcerated at the Dutchess County Jail, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office announced.

According to authorities, Walker allegedly violated an order of protection by placing phone calls with the protected party while in jail. After his arrest, he was charged with:

Aggravated family offense;

Second-degree criminal contempt.

He was later arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court on Wednesday, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.