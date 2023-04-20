High-Speed Chase Ends In Flat Tire For Suspect In Yonkers, Police Say

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 18 around 9 a.m., when a Westchester County Police officer saw a black Mercedes driving at a high speed on the northbound Bronx River Parkway near the Cross County Parkway interchange.

According to County Police, the officer tried pulling the Mercedes over but it did not stop. It then continued traveling at high speed onto the Sprain Brook Parkway and exited onto Central Park Avenue in Yonkers.

At this point, the Mercedes then tried performing a u-turn across the center median, which caused it to suffer a flat tire.

After this, the car still continued to flee police "until reality set in," authorities said, and it was stopped on Winchester Avenue.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Giovanni Scarlett of the Bronx, was charged with the following:

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle;

Reckless driving;

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

