Girl Found Lying On Sidewalk After Possible Jump From Overpass In Yonkers

The investigation was prompted by an incident on Thursday, March 21 around 10 p.m., when a 15-year-old girl was found on a sidewalk near the pedestrian overpass in Yonkers in the area of 329 Central Park Ave., according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

Arriving officers found the girl uninjured and could not confirm if she had actually jumped or not, as there were no witnesses and the girl was uncooperative in explaining what happened, DiDomizio said.

Police are now investigating to find out if the girl jumped and have referred her to the department's Mobile Crisis Response team, who will provide any needed resources to her.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.