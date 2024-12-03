Federal Oversight Ends For Yonkers Police Department After Major Reforms

In an announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York revealed that oversight of the Yonkers Police Department has officially ended following significant reforms made to improve its policies, training, and community engagement.

The federal oversight originally stemmed from an investigation that began in 2007 and a subsequent agreement in November 2016 aimed at addressing concerns over use-of-force policies, misconduct investigations, supervisory oversight, and community relations.

Under the agreement, YPD was required to implement policies that included:

Clear guidelines on the use of force to prevent excessive or unreasonable actions;

Documenting and reviewing force incidents in a timely manner;

Transparent misconduct complaint processes and investigations;

Community policing programs to build trust with residents;

Training on constitutional policing and protecting the public’s right to record officer conduct.

A consultant, former president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Charles Reynolds, monitored the department's compliance with the agreement, ensuring substantial improvements were maintained over a 12-month period before the oversight could be terminated, federal officials said.

In their announcement, federal officials highlighted several major accomplishments by the department, including:

A 22 percent decrease in violent crimes over the past five years;

A significant reduction in excessive force settlement payouts due to fewer allegations of unlawful uses of force;

Reduced investigation times for use-of-force incidents, from 245 days in 2019 to 69 days in 2023, and civilian misconduct complaints, from 236 days in 2019 to 72 days in 2023. These investigations are conducted by the department's Internal Affairs unit.

According to federal officials, Yonkers Police also introduced new initiatives beyond the agreement’s requirements, including the expansion of its body-worn camera program for officers; increased field training hours for recruits; the establishment of a Crisis Negotiation Team focused on de-escalation; the hosting of over 40 community outreach programs; and participation in more than 70 school events annually.

The Department of Justice credited the department's leadership for its transformation, including former commissioners Charles Gardner and John Mueller, as well as current commissioner Christopher Sapienza.

“The Yonkers Police Department has achieved substantial compliance with all provisions of the agreement and established policies and programs that demonstrate a dedication and commitment to serving the community,” said US Attorney Damian Williams.

Williams continued: "Since the commencement of our investigation in 2007, the Yonkers Police Department has worked assiduously and cooperatively to implement significant reforms which ensure that its officers are well trained, well informed, and guided on appropriate uses of force, and that a thorough and robust review system is in place to identify potentially problematic incidents, officers, training, and tactics."

The agreement between the Yonkers Police Department and the US Department of Justice will be terminated, officials said on Tuesday.

