Honey Pizza, located in the Cross County Center at 8000 Mall Walk in Yonkers, is now open to customers, the shopping center announced on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The pizzeria offers pies by the slice as well as Italian street food and specializes in paninis, calamari, chicken parm wedges, and more.

The 1,160-square-foot restaurant is located on the north side of the mall in the space once occupied by Cups next to Shake Shack. It features both counter service and outdoor seating.

The pizzeria is now open from noon to 10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. It offers both delivery and pickup.

