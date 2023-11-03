'Fall Cleanup': Dozens Of Motorcycles, Mopeds Impounded In 8-Hour Period In Yonkers

The Yonkers Police Department undertook the effort, which they called a "fall cleanup," on Thursday, Nov. 2 under the direction of Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza.

According to the department, plainclothes officers scoured the city over a period of eight hours and impounded a total of 30 unregistered mopeds, scooters, dirtbikes, motorcycles, and recreational vehicles. The operation was conducted in response to concerns regarding recklessly driven two-wheeled vehicles running rampant in the city, which the department said is the most common complaint they receive.

"We are always on the lookout for these vehicles that pose a danger to our motorists and pedestrians who are following the laws- but sometimes we pay EXTRA attention," the department said in a post on social media.

Over the past four weeks, more than 100 of these vehicles have been impounded by Yonkers Police. A video compiling images of these vehicles set to the tune of "Bye Bye Bye" by NSYNC was released by the department on social media.

"The notion that the laws on the books do not apply to those utilizing recreational vehicles is a misconception that may be acceptable in other places, but one that we will not allow here in Yonkers," Sapienza said in a statement, adding, "We will not allow the reckless operation of these vehicles to put those in Yonkers at risk.”

