Duo Found With Gunshot, Stabbing Wounds Near Gas Station In Yonkers After Dispute

The incident happened on Thursday, July 21 around 9:30 p.m., when Yonkers Police responded to the area of 354 Nepperhan Ave. after receiving a report of shots fired, according to Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

Once they arrived at the scene, which was located near both a Shell gas station and the Shop Smart grocery store, officers found one male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg, and the other with a stab wound to his abdomen.

Both victims were treated for their injuries and are now in stable condition, DiDomizio said.

Police now believe that the incident was a result of a dispute and that there is no threat to the public.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing and more information may be released as it becomes available, according to DiDomizio.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

