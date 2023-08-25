Mostly Cloudy 74°

Drunk Driver From Yonkers Caught After Traffic Stop On Bridge: Police

A Westchester man faces drunk driving charges after being stopped on a bridge by authorities, police said. 

Yonkers resident Daniel Rodriguez faces drunk driving charges after being pulled over on the Henry Hudson Bridge in the Bronx, police said.
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Yonkers resident Daniel Rodriguez, age 48, was arrested on drunk driving charges on Saturday, Aug. 19, New York State Police announced on Friday, Aug. 25. 

According to state police, on the day of Rodriguez's arrest, troopers were patrolling the Henry Hudson Bridge in the Bronx when they pulled over a 2016 Nissan for violating vehicle and traffic laws. 

An investigation then determined that the driver, Rodriguez, was allegedly impaired by alcohol, leading to his arrest, police added. 

Rodriguez was then charged with driving while intoxicated and remanded to Manhattan Central Booking pending a future arraignment.

