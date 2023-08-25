Drunk Driver From Yonkers Caught After Traffic Stop On Bridge: Police

Yonkers resident Daniel Rodriguez, age 48, was arrested on drunk driving charges on Saturday, Aug. 19, New York State Police announced on Friday, Aug. 25.

According to state police, on the day of Rodriguez's arrest, troopers were patrolling the Henry Hudson Bridge in the Bronx when they pulled over a 2016 Nissan for violating vehicle and traffic laws.

An investigation then determined that the driver, Rodriguez, was allegedly impaired by alcohol, leading to his arrest, police added.

Rodriguez was then charged with driving while intoxicated and remanded to Manhattan Central Booking pending a future arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.