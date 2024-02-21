Drunk Driver Charged After Causing 6-Car Crash In Yonkers: Police

The crash happened in Yonkers on Saturday evening, Feb. 17, when six vehicles collided at the intersection of Caryl Avenue and South Broadway, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

Responding officers discovered one person with minor injuries who was later taken to a nearby hospital.

An investigation into the crash eventually determined that one vehicle caused the wreck, which damaged five other cars and a utility pole. The driver of this car was found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested, DiDomizio said.

The suspect's name has not yet been released. More details are expected to be revealed by the department at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

