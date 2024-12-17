Cat With Rabies Dropped At Yonkers Vet Prompts Health Alert: Officials Seek Couple

The Westchester County Department of Health is searching for a man and woman who brought a black cat to the Yonkers Animal Hospital at 526 Saw Mill River Rd. on Thursday, Dec. 12, officials announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

The cat, which was sick, injured, and believed to have been struck by a vehicle, tested positive for rabies.

Officials said the individuals left without providing their names or contact information. Now the health department must determine if the pair had any contact with the rabies virus, which is fatal if untreated.

The cat appeared to be less than a year old and was carried into the clinic in a beige tote bag, officials said. Surveillance photos show the man wearing an orange camouflage jacket and the woman wearing a black jacket and a black hat with a pom-pom.

The Health Department is urging the couple, or anyone who may have come into contact with the cat, to call them immediately at 914-813-5000. The line is available 24/7.

