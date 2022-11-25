Sugar, Sugar: Domino Refinery In Yonkers Lights Up New LED Sign

A Domino Sugar Refinery in Westchester County has unveiled a new LED sign that celebrates the city it calls home.

The new sign, located at the Domino Sugar Refinery In Yonkers at 1 Federal St., was lit up for the first time in an event attended by Yonkers city officials on Monday, Nov. 21, according to Olivia DeLuca, a spokeswoman for the refinery.

The 4' by 30' sign that combines the Domino Sugar logo with the city's name pays homage to the iconic "Yonkers" sign on the city's Recreation Pier, DeLuca said. The LEDs that make up the sign can have their colors changed to match the seasons, she added.

"We take great pride in global companies that chose to make their products here in Yonkers and Domino Sugar just makes life a little sweeter here in this city," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, who attended the first lighting of the sign.

The refinery in Yonkers receives 515,000 tons of raw sugar per year, which is then refined at a rate of more than 4.3 million pounds per day, DeLuca said.

To support the local community, the refinery also invests in nonprofits such as Yonkers Partners in Education, Feeding Westchester, the Yonkers Paddling and Rowing Club, the Yonkers Downtown and Waterfront Business Improvement District, and Greyston Foundation, according to DeLuca.

