Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Salad Product

A popular brand of ready-to-eat salad product is being recalled.

Safeway Fresh Food is recalling Chicken Caesar Salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Tuesday, May 3.

The product contains anchovies, egg and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label, FSIS says.

The RTE Chicken Caesar Salad products were produced April 19, 2022:

13.6-oz. plastic bowl containing “Dole FRESH Takes CLASSIC CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD” with a use by date of 05/05/2022 and lot code S109000 1, located at the top of the front label.

View labels of the product here.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40283” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors in Maryland and Virginia and then further distributed to retailers in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it received a customer complaint that the product exhibited the incorrect ingredient statement label on the bottom of the bowl.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

