New Details: A Look At New Clothing Store In Yonkers

Ben Crnic
A new Burlington store is now open in Yonkers at 750 Central Park Ave. inside the Mall at Cross County.
A major clothing retailer has opened a new location in Westchester County. 

A new Burlington store in Yonkers at 750 Central Park Ave. inside the Mall at Cross County opened on Friday, Nov. 4 at 9:15 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, store officials said in an announcement.

The store sells items such as clothing for men, women, and children, as well as footwear, baby merchandise, home décor, and toys, according to store officials.

Hours for the new location are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. 

