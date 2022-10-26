New Deli In Yonkers Blends Italian, Ecuadorian Influences

A newly-opened family-owned deli in Westchester County combines both Italian and Ecuadorian backgrounds.

On Monday, Oct. 24, the Snap Stop Food Bar, located in Yonkers at 19 Main Street, celebrated its grand opening, according to a Facebook post from the deli.

The deli is owned by a couple with both Italian and Ecuadorian heritage and sells items like grilled chicken, Italian sandwiches, fresh salads, and various desserts, the owners said in a video produced by the city of Yonkers.

The deli also sells candies from the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, in addition to food and drink from other Yonkers businesses such as coffee and bread.

"We always want to support our small businesses, our family-owned businesses mean so much to the city," said Yonkers city councilwoman Shanae Williams.

