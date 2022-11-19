I'm Lovin' It: McDonald's In Yonkers Reopens After Renovations (Video)

A McDonald's in Westchester County that had been closed for renovations is once again serving up Big Macs, nuggets, and fries.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held by Yonkers city officials, including Mayor Mike Spano, marked the reopening of the McDonald's at 1200 Nepperhan Ave. which is now open for business as normal, according to a tweet from the city.

In a video produced by the city, a Mariachi band plays inside the store as patrons once again enjoy the popular fast food location.

The location has received praise from visitors for its service.

"Good service. Quick service," said Albert C. of Yonkers in a Yelp review, while also complimenting the attitude of the location's employees.

Another patron complimented the restaurant but recommended avoiding the drive-thru.

"One of the McDonald's I actually like. I usually only go for a late night snack or once in a while breakfast," said Devin L. of Yonkers. "The place is clean. Generally fast. The drive-thru line is almost always packed though. I've had better luck going in and ordering."

