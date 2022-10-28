'A Happy Business': 3 Moms Bring Candy Van To Events Across Westchester

For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth as Halloween approaches, a mobile candy van might just be the perfect solution.

Candy Zoo, run by a team of three mothers, is a moving candy truck that is available to rent for private events and can be found throughout the tri-state area, including Westchester County, Fairfield County, and the Englewood area, according to one of the business's founders, Karen Benett.

The truck sells more than 200 brands of candy and goes to weddings, birthday parties, bar mitzvahs, corporate events, and more, Benett said.

The idea for the business sprouted from the idea to open a candy store in New York City which fell through because of high rent in the city, co-founder Jennifer Rich said.

"We looked at each other and said, oh, let's do a candy truck," Rich said.

Rich and Benett, along with Tina Plagos, are all mothers who were able to find the time to devote to the business when their children went to college, allowing them to "dive straight in," Benett said.

One of the best parts of owning a moving candy truck is seeing how excited and nostalgic people get when they see their favorite candies, according to Benett.

"Candy's a happy business," Benett said.

"It's so fun to see the kids so happy," Rich said, also saying that sometimes it takes people more than five minutes to pick out what they want.

Ultimately, the candy truck is a good way to cheer people up after a long, pandemic-filled two years, Benett and Rich said.

"The last two years have been rough on everybody, so it's fun for us," Benett said.

