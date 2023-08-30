Light Rain Fog/Mist 69°

Body Found Inside Apartment In Yonkers: 'Suspicious' Death Now Under Investigation

The discovery of a body inside an apartment in Westchester has prompted a police investigation.

The body was found in an apartment building at 48 Saratoga Ave. in Yonkers, according to police.
Ben Crnic
The woman's body was found on Tuesday night, Aug. 29 at an apartment building in Yonkers at 48 Saratoga Ave., according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio. 

Yonkers Police are now investigating the death because of "suspicious circumstances," DiDomizio said, also adding that more information about the incident will be known when the woman's autopsy results come in later on Wednesday morning, Aug. 30. 

The woman's age and identity were not released by authorities. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

