Yonkers Assemblyman Nader Sayegh, a Democrat who currently represents the state's 90th Assembly District, announced that he would be running for Westchester County Clerk on Friday, Dec. 13.

Sayegh, age 72, said he would bring a "unique skill set" to the role.

"I look forward to campaigning strong in every corner of our great county. The county clerk's office plays such a crucial role in providing services to the residents including legal records, passports, and land records," Sayegh said.

Sayegh, a lifelong Westchester resident, has represented Yonkers as an Assemblyman since 2018. He has also served as an educator and school administrator for Yonkers Public Schools and is an attorney with a practice focusing on personal injury, real estate, and immigration.

"My experience as an attorney, state legislator, and school administrator makes me uniquely qualified to lead the County Clerk's office," Sayegh added.

Sayegh lives in Westchester with his wife, Sana, and is the father of five daughters and grandfather of seven grandchildren.

If elected, Sayegh would succeed current County Clerk Timothy Idoni, who has served since 2006.

