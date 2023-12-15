Alert Issued For Missing 32-Year-Old Man In Yonkers

Lennell Shackelford was last seen in Yonkers on Thursday, Dec. 14 in the area of 101 North Broadway, Yonkers Police announced.

He is described as a Black man who is 5-foot-4 and 220 lbs. It is not known what clothing he was last wearing and he may require medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Shackelford's location is asked to call Yonkers Police at 14-377-7900.

