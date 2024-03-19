Actresses Wanted For Movie Filming In Yonkers

An upcoming Warner Bros. feature film set in the 1930s is looking for background extras to portray Great Depression-era working women, according to a casting call posted on Backstage.

The film, titled "Shotgun Wedding," is set to start filming in Yonkers on Friday, April 12.

Those interested in being extras in the film must be okay with adopting a period-appropriate haircut, have no allergies to wool, be fine with working around smoke, and must attend a costume fitting in Brooklyn.

The pay rate will be $208 for an eight-hour day.

