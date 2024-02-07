Abandoned Baby Girl Found In Hallway At Yonkers Apartment Building: Developing

The discovery happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7 around 8:30 p.m., when Yonkers Police officers found a female infant in the hallway of an apartment building on Chestnut Street, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

The baby was found to be only a few days old and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. She is now in stable condition, DiDomizio said.

An investigation into the circumstances leading to the abandonment is now being conducted by the department. More information is expected to be released as it becomes available, according to DiDomizio.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

