21-Year-Old Man Killed In Yonkers Hit-Run: Police Investigating

The incident happened on Monday, March 25 around 4 p.m., when a pedestrian was struck in Yonkers in the area of 632 Van Cortlandt Park Ave.

Arriving first responders found a severely injured 21-year-old man and began providing him medical attention before taking him to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to Yonkers Police.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of his family.

The vehicle involved in the crash drove away from the scene but was later found in a neighboring county. The investigation into the incident remains under investigation, police said.

No arrests have been announced by Yonkers Police. Additionally, the department said rumors of gunshots fired during the crash were not true.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

