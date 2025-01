The blaze happened on Friday afternoon, Jan. 10 at a home at 151 Tibbets Rd., according to the Yonkers Fire Department.

Arriving crews soon saw heavy fire on the second and third sides of the home and transmitted a second alarm as flames spread into the attic.

Despite the fire's intensity, Yonkers firefighters acted swiftly to contain and extinguish the blaze.

More information about the fire was not immediately available.

