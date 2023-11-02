Winterlike Chill Will Be Followed By Change In Weather Pattern Before It's Time To 'Fall Back'

Large portions of the region saw temperatures dip below the freezing mark Thursday morning, Nov. 2.

It will remain chilly in the afternoon, with highs topping out in the upper 40s to around 50 and mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

After patchy morning frost, Friday, Nov. 3 will mark the start of a stretch of climbing temperatures with the high reaching the mid-50s with sunny skies.

"Daytime temperatures in the 40s on Wednesday, Nov. 1 will be erased bit by bit each day through the weekend," according to AccuWeather.com.

Saturday, Nov. 4 will be partly sunny with a high temperature ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s before we set our clocks back an hour on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. for Daylight Saving Time.

It will remain pleasant for the second half of the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, Nov. 5, and a high temperature again right around 60 degrees.

A partly sunny day Monday, Nov. 6 with a high temperature in the upper 50s will be followed by a chance of rain overnight.

