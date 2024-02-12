Westchester State Of Emergency Declared For Major Storm: Here's Time Frame, What To Expect

The impending storm is expected to bring heavy snowfall, creating hazardous conditions that may lead to downed trees, road closures, travel disruptions, power outages and potential damage to public and private property throughout the county.

Recognizing the threat to public transportation, utility services and public safety systems, the Local State of Emergency is a proactive measure to protect the community.

Latimer said residents should replenish food stocks and other supplies before the arrival of the severe weather to avoid having to be out once the storm arrives.

At a news briefing earlier, Latimer said residents should:

Stay home during the storm and avoid driving, if possible;

Check with your airline for any cancellations or delays if you are scheduled to fly from Westchester County Airport;

Monitor the Bee-Line and Metro-North Commuter Railroad for any weather-related route changes or delays;

Do not approach or drive over any downed wires – assume they are live;

Ensure you have flashlights, batteries and non-perishable foods on hand in the event of a power outage;

Be a good neighbor and check on senior citizens who live near you, or persons who live alone.

If you lose power, call your utility company. Con Edison can be reached at 1-800-75-CONED; NYS Electric and Gas can be reached at 1-800-572-1131 for electrical outages and 1-800-572-1121 for gas.

