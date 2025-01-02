Tyler Kolek is in rarified air after pulling double duty, first starring for 40 minutes with the Westchester Knicks in the G League on Wednesday, Jan 1, before getting the call-up to the NBA club for their New Year's Day game against the Utah Jazz.

Kolek posted a 36-point, 11-assist double-double in Westchester's win over the Indiana Mad Ants, which tipped off at 1 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Then, due to injuries, Kolek was called on and made the trip to Madison Square Garden, where he logged 12 minutes, a handful of assists, and two points in a second win.

Guards Jordan Farmar and Malachi Flynn also played a double header in two different cities previously, according to The Athletic.

Kolek, who hails from Rhode Island and played at Marquette and George Mason University. He was picked with the 34th by the Portland Trail Blazers before being traded to the Knicks during last year's draft.

"It's more mental than anything," Kolek said after the game. "Guys go out with injury, got to step in and be ready to go no matter the circumstances."

