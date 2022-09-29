What's Next For Ian? Forecasters Fear Blockbuster Storm Could Regain Strength As It Moves North

Packed with 150-mile-per-hour winds, Ian made landfall as a strong Category 4 hurricane at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 in southwest Florida's Lee County,

Some areas got up to a foot of rainfall in less than 12 hours.

As of early Thursday morning, Sept. 29, it's been downgraded back to tropical storm status and is located about 35 miles southeast of Orlando, Florida, with winds of around 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's moving northeast at around 8 mph.

Around two-and-a-half million people are without power in Florida and there are questions as to how long it will take to get the infrastructure back online.

Ian is expected to exit Florida later in the day on Thursday and enter the Atlantic Ocean, and the question is what comes next as it moves north and could it regain hurricane status as soon as Friday, Sept. 30?

"Forecasters caution that Ian's center is looking more likely to move all the way across the Florida Peninsula and emerge over the Atlantic Ocean on Friday," according to AccuWeather.com. "Should that occur, Ian may drift off the coast of northeastern Florida for a period of time before turning back and moving inland again."

