Unsettled Stretch Will See Strong Storm System With Damaging Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes

The arrival of an unsettled weather pattern will be followed by the arrival of a strong storm system with thunderstorms that will bring damaging winds with hail and isolated tornadoes possible.

Saturday, May 14 will be cloudy with a high temperature in the low 70s, according to the National Weather Service. There will be isolated showers at times starting in the early afternoon.

Showers will continue at times in the evening, with scattered thunderstorms and patchy fog after midnight and continuing until just after daybreak on Sunday, May 15.

Sunday's high temperature will again be in the low 70s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

The stronger storm system is on track for Monday, May 16.

"Thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front on Monday have potential to produce damaging winds," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Saturday morning. "An isolated tornado or storm producing large hail may also be possible."

The current time frame for the system is from mid-afternoon to the evening on Monday.

After the system pushes through, skies will clear on Tuesday, May 17, which will be sunny with a high temperature around 70 degrees.

