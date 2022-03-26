System Bringing Showers, Storms, Snow In Some Spots Will Be Followed By Temperature Plunge

A new storm system bringing showers and thunderstorms to the region, and some snow to areas farthest north and inland, will be followed by a big change in the weather pattern for the second half of the weekend and start of the new workweek.

"While this may not be the final blast of winter-like cold for the Northeast, it will certainly pack some punch," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Expect spotty showers and thunderstorms at times on Saturday, March 26, but the day will not be a complete washout at all. The high temperature will be around 50 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be scattered showers at times in the evening and into the overnight with the low temperature staying just above 32 degrees for most of the region.

But in northern areas where the mercury drops to the freezing mark or below, rain showers will mix with snow late in the evening and into the overnight hours, then gradually ending.

For a look at those areas (shown in pink) where snow is possible, see the first image above.

Sunday, March 27 will be partly sunny and blustery with a high temperature in the low 40s. Scattered afternoon showers are possible.

Wind gusts of 25 miles per hour or more will make it feel like it's in the 20s during the day and between 5 and 15 degrees overnight on Sunday.

For a look at Sunday's wind-chill values, click on the second image above.

Monday, March 28 will be mostly sunny and blustery, with a high around 30 degrees, but wind speeds around 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 mph will make it feel like it's in the teens.

