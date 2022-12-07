Severe Weather Threat: These Areas Are Most Likely To See Strong Storms With Damaging Winds

Rounds of scattered thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe, will slice through the region with wind gusts of 65 miles per hour or higher possible, along with possible hail.

The time frame for the system is from the middle of Tuesday afternoon, July 12 into Tuesday evening.

"Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into the evening, with the main threat being damaging winds," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will start off partly sunny before the scattered showers and storms begin to sweep through in the late afternoon. Some wind gusts could be as high as 75 mph. Frequent lightning, thunder, and downpours will accompany strong storms with hail possible.

It will be a warmer, breezy, and more humid day with a high temperature in the upper 80s.

The chance for showers and storms will increase Tuesday night before the system moves out just before midnight.

For a look at areas where there is the highest risk of storms, click on the second image above.

After the system passes through, Wednesday, July 13 will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

There's a slight chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening.

Thursday, July 14 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 80s. There will also be a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

The outlook for Friday, July 15 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the low to mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

