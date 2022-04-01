It's No Joke: Burst Of Cold Air Will Spark Snow Squalls In Parts Of Region On April Fools' Day

It's no joke.

After a strong storm system swept through the region overnight, unseasonably cold air and snow showers will pivot across the region on April Fools' Day Friday, April 1, AccuWeather.com meteorologists say.

Snow squalls are likely during the day on Friday in interior portions of the Northeast.

"Brief, but intense snowfall within these squalls can rapidly reduce visibility and lead to dangerous driving conditions," the National Weather Service said.

Morning showers that lingered following a the storm have tapered off from west to east Friday morning. The rest of the day will be most cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

But wind speeds between 10 and 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 miles per hour will make it feel colder. (See the image above.)

The overnight low will drop to around the freezing mark with wind-chill values in the 20s.

Saturday, April 2 will be sunny but brisk with a high temperature in the low 50s and wind-chill values between 25 and 30 degrees.

Clouds will return on Sunday, April 3 and showers are likely at times, but winds will become calm.

The outlook for Monday, April 4 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.