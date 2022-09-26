Ian Becomes Hurricane: Latest Projected Timing, Track Along East Coast

Ian has strengthened to Category 1 hurricane status and is projected to become a Cat 4 storm as it moves north toward Cuba and Florida in the coming days.

“Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds are expected in portions fo western Cuba beginning late today, and Ian is forecast to be at major hurricane strength when it is near western Cuba,” the National Hurricane Center said in a statement issued Monday, Sept. 26. “Efforts to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.”

Ian is located about 85 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman, as of early Monday morning, Sept. 26, with maximum sustained winds of about 75 miles per hour and higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said.

Ian will then move near or over western Cuba Monday night and early Tuesday, Sept. 27 and emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday

The eye of Ian is expected to approach Florida's southwest coast on Wednesday, Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.

A look at impacts along the East Coast from Hurricane Ian through Monday, Oct. 3 are shown in the first image above.

The projected timing and track for Ian are shown in the second and third images above.

Projected rainfall amounts for Ian are shown in the fourth image above.

Projected wind speeds for Ian are shown in the fifth image above.

