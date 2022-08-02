Here's Next Window For Snowfall As Alberta Clippers Sweep Through Northeast

There are no major winter storms currently on track in the coming days for the region, but quick-hitting snowstorms known as Alberta clippers are forecast for parts of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather.com.

Most of the Clipper activity this week will be in upstate New York and northern New England, but there will be a window in which some snow is possible in this region later in the week.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 will be partly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be sunny skies on Wednesday, Feb. 9 on a blustery day, with a high temperature again in the low 40s, but wind-chill values in the 20s.

Clouds will increase overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Feb. 10, leading to next chance for light snow. It will come on Thursday morning after daybreak and last until around noontime.

Currently, the National Weather Service says there is a "slight chance" for rain and snow showers Thursday morning.

After a cloudy start Thursday, skies will become partly sunny with a high temperature climbing to the mid 40s. It will be blustery in the afternoon with wind gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

The outlook for Friday, Feb. 11 calls for sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

