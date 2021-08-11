Heat, Humidity Will Set Stage For Severe Thunderstorms

Hot, steamy weather will fuel scattered severe thunderstorms in the region over the next several days.

"The Northeast will be stuck in a very active weather pattern through the rest of the week as several disturbances sweep through the region," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

The high temperature on Wednesday, Aug. 11 will be in the low 90s with heat indices (the combination of heat and humidity) of 100 degrees or higher.

Storm activity will most likely be between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday, Aug. 12 will be even warmer with a high temperature in the mid 90s and the heat index climbing to 105 degrees or more.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible again, starting at around 3 p.m. and continuing until the early overnight hours on Friday, Aug. 13.

Friday's high temperature will again be in the mid 90s with more storms possible starting in the mid-afternoon and lasting into Saturday afternoon, Aug. 14.

Saturday won't be as hot, with a high temperature in the mid 80s under partly sunny skies.

