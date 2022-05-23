Roads Closed In Scarsdale After Storm Rolls Through Region

Several roads were closed in a Westchester village after a storm rolled through the region and felled trees and downed power lines.

In Scarsdale, the Department of Public Works issued an alert on Monday, May 23 to advise that following the overnight storm, several roads were closed due to downed trees.

These roadways were closed as of 10 a.m. on May 23:

Post Road between Farley and Kingston (both directions);

Lenox Place at Mamaroneck Road;

Heathcote Road between Morris and Sherbrooke;

Palmer between Secor and Bansom;

Carthage Road at Heathcote Road;

Brookby Road.

Officials said that village and Con Edison crews are working to clear the trees and wires. Motorists who have to travel through the area have been advised to avoid those roadways.

Hundreds of Scarsdale residents also lost power during the storm overnight, according to Con Ed, with 91 customers still in the dark on Monday morning. Crews were working to make repairs with complete restoration expected for all village residents by 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

