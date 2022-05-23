Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing 21-Year-Old From Westchester
Traffic

Roads Closed In Scarsdale After Storm Rolls Through Region

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Con Edison making repairs in Westchester.
Con Edison making repairs in Westchester. Photo Credit: Con Edison

Several roads were closed in a Westchester village after a storm rolled through the region and felled trees and downed power lines.

In Scarsdale, the Department of Public Works issued an alert on Monday, May 23 to advise that following the overnight storm, several roads were closed due to downed trees.

These roadways were closed as of 10 a.m. on May 23:

  • Post Road between Farley and Kingston (both directions);
  • Lenox Place at Mamaroneck Road;
  • Heathcote Road between Morris and Sherbrooke;
  • Palmer between Secor and Bansom;
  • Carthage Road at Heathcote Road;
  • Brookby Road.

Officials said that village and Con Edison crews are working to clear the trees and wires. Motorists who have to travel through the area have been advised to avoid those roadways.

Hundreds of Scarsdale residents also lost power during the storm overnight, according to Con Ed, with 91 customers still in the dark on Monday morning. Crews were working to make repairs with complete restoration expected for all village residents by 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.