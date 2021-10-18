Road Closed After Truck Overturns In Westchester

A busy Westchester roadway was forced to close after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled debris in the roadway.

On Monday, Oct. 18, first responders from the Yonkers Police and Fire departments responded to a stretch of Yonkers Avenue, where a truck overturned when the driver failed to negotiate a turn.

The overturned truck led to the closure of Yonkers Avenue between the Saw Mill River Parkway and Midland Avenue as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the roadway was still closed for the cleanup efforts, with no estimated time of reopening provided by police.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

