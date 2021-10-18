Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: One Killed In Fiery, Head-On Greenburgh Crash
Traffic

Road Closed After Truck Overturns In Westchester

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A truck overturned in Yonkers, forcing a closure of a busy roadway.
A truck overturned in Yonkers, forcing a closure of a busy roadway. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

A busy Westchester roadway was forced to close after a tractor-trailer overturned and spilled debris in the roadway.

On Monday, Oct. 18, first responders from the Yonkers Police and Fire departments responded to a stretch of Yonkers Avenue, where a truck overturned when the driver failed to negotiate a turn.

The overturned truck led to the closure of Yonkers Avenue between the Saw Mill River Parkway and Midland Avenue as emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

As of 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, the roadway was still closed for the cleanup efforts, with no estimated time of reopening provided by police.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

White Plains Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.