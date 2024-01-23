New Forecast Map: These Areas Expected To See Freezing Rain, Accumulating Snowfall

The time frame for the system is Tuesday, Jan. 23 into Wednesday, Jan. 24, according to the National Weather Service.

Areas where accumulating snowfall is expected through 7 a.m. Wednesday are shown in the first image above from the National Weather Service.

It will be cloudy throughout the day Tuesday with a high temperature generally in the mid-30s and upper 30s farther south.

"Pockets of light freezing rain are possible today," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Tuesday morning. "Even a small amount of freezing rain is capable of producing hazardous conditions."

Click on the second image above to see an area marked in red where freezing rain is possible, especially through around noontime Tuesday and then again overnight into about daybreak Wednesday.

During the evening, as the overnight low falls to around the freezing mark, there will be a mix of rain, snow, and sleet, with snow likely farther inland for a period before a changeover back to a wintry mix before daybreak.

Precipitation will change to rain throughout the region Wednesday morning. The high temperature will be in the upper 30s.

Rainy weather will continue on both Thursday, Jan. 25, and Friday, Jan. 26 with a high temperature in the mid-40s on Thursday and around 50 degrees or even higher on Friday.

It will finally dry out during the day on Saturday, Jan. 27 which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 40s to around 50 before unsettled weather returns overnight.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

