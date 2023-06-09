Smoke 61°

SHARE

Storm Watch: System With Gusty Winds Could Include Hail As Poor Air Quality Improves

An upper-level low-pressure system will bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which could be severe.

An upper-level low-pressure system will bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which could be severe.
An upper-level low-pressure system will bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which could be severe. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

A few storms may bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail a half-inch or less in diameter, according to the National Weather Service.

The time frame for storm activity is from around midday until late in the evening on Friday, June 9.

Poor air quality conditions that have lingered for much of the week due to smoke from Canadian wildfires will steadily improve during the afternoon on Friday, which will see a high temperature of around 70 degrees.

Saturday, June 10 will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature in the mid-70s. There is a slight chance of afternoon showers.

The outlook for Sunday, June 11 calls for mostly sunny skies and warmer conditions, with a high in the low 80s.

There will be a chance of overnight showers Sunday evening into Monday morning, June 12. Showers will become likely Monday afternoon and evening. The high temperature will be in the mid-70s. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE