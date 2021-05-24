Police Increase Presence At Westchester High School Following Threat

There was an increased police presence at a Westchester high school on Monday morning, May 24 following an unverified threat that forced the district to dismiss students early last week.

On Friday, May 21, the Scarsdale High School entered a lockout after receiving a potential threat, prompting police to advise the district to release students early “out of an abundance of caution.”

The perceived threat was reportedly in connection with an earlier conversation with school personnel.

“Our officers were equipped to respond to any public safety circumstance that might be encountered. At the same time, the High School had implemented a lockout in response to a potential threat outside the building,” officials said.

“Upon arrival, (officers) secured the campus and maintained perimeter control while investigative activities were underway.

“Following discussions involving Scarsdale Schools Administration and our law enforcement partners, Scarsdale schools implemented an early dismissal.”

According to officials at the Scarsdale Police Department, the investigation into the threat has concluded, and it was determined that there was no threat made to the school or community.

Classes resumed as scheduled on Monday, May 24, though the department said that there would be officers on campus “simply to provide a visible sense of security, as we understand the uncertainty some individuals may experience, and we wish to make them more at ease.”

The department noted that as the incident unfolded on Friday, the lack of information that was released by them or the school district was by nature and part of their investigation.

“While the events that unfolded were unsettling, the Scarsdale Police Department responded in a manner consistent with police best practices,” officials said.

“The limited nature of communication between the Scarsdale Police and the public during an unfolding event of Friday’s nature is by design, as a potentially harmful actor may use access to official communications to be more effective in either executing a plan to harm others, to evade police, or to destroy evidence that the parallel investigation is seeking to discover.”

