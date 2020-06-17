Here Are School Election Results In Westchester

Some of the results from New York’s first all-mail school elections are trickling in as districts work to count the ballots.

As of Wednesday, June 17, no school districts in Westchester County have reported that their budgets failed, while many of the incumbent school board members look likely to maintain their seats.

In May, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an Executive Order that said all school elections will be held by mail, later rescheduling them and extending the final date for ballots to Tuesday, June 16.

Some results are in, with others expected later in the week on Thursday or Friday.

In Westchester:

Ardsley: Teresa Quackenbush (1,101 votes) and Pamela Epstein (950), Megan O'Malley Schoenberg (869) and Oliva Neta Kellezi (597) to take seats on the board.

Teresa Quackenbush (1,101 votes) and Pamela Epstein (950), Megan O'Malley Schoenberg (869) and Oliva Neta Kellezi (597) to take seats on the board. Bedford: Alexandra White (2,892) and Ed Reder (2,782) were named to the board.

Alexandra White (2,892) and Ed Reder (2,782) were named to the board. Blind Brook: Tina Steinberg (1,259) and Jennifer Schlactus (1,067) were elected over Robin Willig (1,011).

Tina Steinberg (1,259) and Jennifer Schlactus (1,067) were elected over Robin Willig (1,011). Briarcliff: Guido Federici (1,187) and Kristen Heimann (1,121) were elected.

Guido Federici (1,187) and Kristen Heimann (1,121) were elected. Bronxville: Michael Finley and Jennifer Russo ran unopposed.

Michael Finley and Jennifer Russo ran unopposed. Byram Hills: Ira Schulman (1,806) and Loria Kanner (1,804) ran unopposed.

Ira Schulman (1,806) and Loria Kanner (1,804) ran unopposed. Chappaqua: Jane Kimmel Shepardson (1,923) and Victoria Bayard Tipp (1,743) earned seats over Deborah Smith (1,140), Jeffrey Mester (890), and Joshua Shapiro (534).

Jane Kimmel Shepardson (1,923) and Victoria Bayard Tipp (1,743) earned seats over Deborah Smith (1,140), Jeffrey Mester (890), and Joshua Shapiro (534). Croton-Harmon: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Dobbs Ferry: Tracy Baron (1,477) and Massimo Bufalini (927) were elected over Hudson Trader (922).

Tracy Baron (1,477) and Massimo Bufalini (927) were elected over Hudson Trader (922). Eastchester: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Edgemont: Jennifer DeMarrais (1,319) and Monica Sganga (1,304) were elected to the school board.

Jennifer DeMarrais (1,319) and Monica Sganga (1,304) were elected to the school board. Elmsford: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Greenburgh: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Harrison: Kelly Mulvoy Mangan, Robert Sullivan, Jr., and Melinda Wolverton ran unopposed with more than 2,350 votes each.

Kelly Mulvoy Mangan, Robert Sullivan, Jr., and Melinda Wolverton ran unopposed with more than 2,350 votes each. Hastings-on-Hudson: Incumbent Doug Sundhelm (1,026) and Jeremy Galland (820), were elected over Nina Segal Kennedy, Darren McDermott, Joanne Pedro-Scardino, Jessica Woodhouse, and Donna Liparulo.

Incumbent Doug Sundhelm (1,026) and Jeremy Galland (820), were elected over Nina Segal Kennedy, Darren McDermott, Joanne Pedro-Scardino, Jessica Woodhouse, and Donna Liparulo. Irvington: Brian Friedman, Maura Gedid, and Jayne Wissner ran unopposed.

Brian Friedman, Maura Gedid, and Jayne Wissner ran unopposed. Katonah-Lewisboro: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Lakeland: Rachelle Nardelli, Denise Kness, and Donald Pinkowsky ran unopposed.

Rachelle Nardelli, Denise Kness, and Donald Pinkowsky ran unopposed. Mamaroneck: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Mount Pleasant: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Mount Vernon: No results were provided.

No results were provided. New Rochelle: No results were provided.

No results were provided. North Salem: Andrew Brown (1,347) and Kurt Guldan (1,234) were elected over Eric Buzzetto (953).

Andrew Brown (1,347) and Kurt Guldan (1,234) were elected over Eric Buzzetto (953). Ossining: Lisa Rudley (3,362), Graig Galef (3,052), and Frank Schnecker (2,776) were named to the school board over Roger Battacharia (1,979).

Lisa Rudley (3,362), Graig Galef (3,052), and Frank Schnecker (2,776) were named to the school board over Roger Battacharia (1,979). Peekskill: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Pelham: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Pleasantville: Incumbent Angela Vella (1,379) and Jill Grossman (1,224) were elected over John Vamossy (913) and Carmerl Promisel (866).

Incumbent Angela Vella (1,379) and Jill Grossman (1,224) were elected over John Vamossy (913) and Carmerl Promisel (866). Pocantico Hills: Kristen Kumar (426) and Alfred Pacile (379) were elected over incumbent Kasama Star (247).

Kristen Kumar (426) and Alfred Pacile (379) were elected over incumbent Kasama Star (247). Port Chester: Anne Capeci (1,938) and Thomas Corbia (1,768) were elected over Joseph Carvin (1,540).

Anne Capeci (1,938) and Thomas Corbia (1,768) were elected over Joseph Carvin (1,540). Rye: Tom Stein and Vivek Kamath were elected to the school board.

Tom Stein and Vivek Kamath were elected to the school board. Rye Neck: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Scarsdale: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Somers: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Tuckahoe: Peter Casson (832) and Lori Gerald (658) were elected over Scott Bogetti (654) and Dina Morgan (647).

Peter Casson (832) and Lori Gerald (658) were elected over Scott Bogetti (654) and Dina Morgan (647). Tarrytown: No results were provided.

No results were provided. Valhalla: No results were provided.

No results were provided. White Plains: Rosemarie Eller and Randy Stein ran unopposed.

Rosemarie Eller and Randy Stein ran unopposed. Yorktown: Michael Magnani (2,360) and Anthony D'Alessandro (2,163) were elected to the board over Elizabeth Anderson Scully (1,458).

Most school budgets in Westchester are expected to pass.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.