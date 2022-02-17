Familiar Face, Different Place: Longtime Schools Superintendent In Westchester Jumps Ship

A longtime school superintendent in Westchester is taking his talents several miles down the road after announcing his resignation and new gig.

Mount Vernon Schools Superintendent Kenneth Hamilton, who has been at the helm for nearly a decade, announced that he will be resigning from his role to take over in the same position at the Edgemont School District.

Hamilton’s unexpected resignation is effective as of Thursday, June 30, at which point he will transition from Mount Vernon to Edgemont.

“I want to thank the Mount Vernon district and the Board of Education for welcoming me eight years ago, and for working with such devotion for the sake of all children,” Hamilton said in a statement.

“Everything we have accomplished has been achieved as a team. I have been blessed to work with a team of fantastic trustees, educators, administrators, principals, teachers, and staff. I am moving to another district, but the Mount Vernon schools will always be a part of me. Thank you all.”

The move was made official at the latest Mount Vernon Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

“Dr. Hamilton has led a historic era of change and improvement in the Mount Vernon City School District,” Board of Education President Adriane Saunders said.

“We are thankful for the leadership and vision he has shown us for the past eight years. The entire city owes him enormous gratitude for what he has accomplished, and we all wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Hamilton is set to begin at Edgemont in July, once his resignation takes effect, the district announced. He was chosen out of a field of 50 candidates, according to district officials.

“I am honored and privileged to join the Edgemont community as the incoming superintendent," Hamilton said. "I am convinced that by working with all stakeholders, we can continue the excellent work already underway and forge ahead to even greater heights.

“My hope is that community members will take full advantage of my open-door policy so that we can learn and grow together,” he continued. “I extend my sincerest gratitude to the members of the Board of Education for this opportunity and look forward to working with them to advance the district's mission.”

The Mount Vernon Board of Education announced that it will begin a nationwide search for Hamilton’s replacement who takes over in Edgemont for Superintendent Victoria Kniewel, who previously announced her retirement.

