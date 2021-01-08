COVID-19: Westchester School Reports 15 New Infections; High School To Go Remote

A Westchester school district has been forced to make changes to its schedule due to a small surge in new COVID-19 cases and some mandatory quarantines from holiday travelers.

Bronxville Schools Superintendent Roy Montesano issued an alert to the community on Friday, Jan. 8 advising that the district had learned of 15 newly confirmed positive cases in students.

Of the 15 positive cases, nine were from the high school, four elementary school students, and two in the middle school.

Montesano also made note that the district has seen an increase in the number of students who are learning remotely, some due to travel quarantine restrictions, some due to being exposed as a direct contact of a positive case.

In response to the uptick in cases, specifically at the high school, it will be going to its full-virtual learning model next week, from Monday, Jan. 11 through Friday, Jan. 15, with high school students returning to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19 after the scheduled day off for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

There are no schedule changes for any other students, only those in the high school.

“As we are experiencing an uptick in the number of positive cases following the holiday in our school and surrounding community,” Montesano said. “Please remember to stay cautious and abide by the CDC recommendations of social distancing, mask-wearing, and washing hands.”

