COVID-19: Westchester School District Going Remote To Start New Year

Zak Failla
Pelham schools will be going remote the week after winter break.
Pelham schools will be going remote the week after winter break. Photo Credit: The Daily Voice File Photo

A Westchester school district will temporarily be sticking with its remote learning when they turn the calendar from 2020 to 2021.

Pelham Schools Superintendent Cheryl Champ said that after discussing the matter at a recent School Board meeting, the district will shift to full remote instruction the week after the Holiday recess - Monday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 8

Wednesday, Jan. 6 will also be an early dismissal day for all students.

 “Following the Thanksgiving holiday, we saw a clear increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, the region, and our school district,” she said.

“Over the past several weeks, we have done our best to minimize the impact on in-person instruction and keep our schools open to our students, however, the number of quarantines has made it increasingly difficult to have sufficient staff for in-person instruction.”

Champ said that the decision to stay remote comes as the district is expecting another similar surge in new cases due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“Please know that we understand the inconvenience that this will place on many families, however, we believe this proactive week-long pause will have the benefit of breaking the COVID-19 cycle, reducing the disruption of shifting back and forth between hybrid and full remote learning, and allowing for more in-person instruction over the long term,” she said.

“It is our hope that as infection rates plateau and begin to decline, and as the vaccine becomes more widely available, we will be able to return students to more in-person learning where possible.”

