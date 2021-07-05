COVID-19: Westchester County To Offer Back-To-School Vaccination Clinic For Children

In an effort to get children vaccinated before they return to the classroom full-time in the fall, Westchester will be offering weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics geared toward adolescents throughout the summer.

The Westchester County Department of Health announced that it will be providing back-to-school vaccination for eligible children on Fridays at the County clinic in White Plains.

Clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays from July 9 through Aug. 27.

Officials noted that other vaccinations for Measles Mumps Rubella, Tetanus, Hepatitis, will also be available.

“Getting our children vaccinated is one thing we all can do as parents to keep our kids safe when they return to school in September,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

“It is our responsibility to make sure that our kids are up to date on their vaccinations, and our Health Department is helping to create a safe and healthy future for Westchester County’s youth.”

Anyone interested in finding out if they are qualified for an appointment can call the county Health Department at (914) 995-5800.

