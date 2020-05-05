COVID-19: Westchester Community College President Named To State Advisory Board

The president of Westchester Community College has been chosen to help determine when New York should begin reopening the economy amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed Dr. Belinda Miles to his newly-formed NY Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board, which will guide when some regions in the state can begin to kickstart their economies.

The advisory board, chaired by former Secretaries to the Governor Steve Cohen and Bill Mulrow, includes health, business, workforce, and education from throughout the state.

According to Cuomo, the board will be “made up of business, academic, community and civic leaders from across the state to help guide this process and ensure businesses are following the necessary guidelines to preserve public health as we work towards a new normal.”

“We've come up with a phased plan to re-open New York so every region in the state has the same opening template as we begin this process," Cuomo said. "We have to be smart about this - emotions can't drive our re-opening process - and we've come up with factual data points that each region must monitor as they begin to re-open.

“We've also created a New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board made up of business, academic, community and civic leaders from across the state to help guide this process and ensure businesses are following the necessary guidelines to preserve public health as we work towards a new normal,” he added

Miles said that she “is honored to join this advisory board in its efforts to develop an evidence-based approach to re-opening New York State,” noting that with the outbreak in New York stemming out of New Rochelle, she has seen first-hand the impact COVID-19 has had on the economy.

“Located in the epicenter of the pandemic in our state, our institution, employees, and students were among the first to rapidly adapt to this health and economic crisis,” she said. “I look forward to bringing our experiences and perspective to the work of safely re-engaging college students on our campuses and all New Yorkers to businesses and community life.”

