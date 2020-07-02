COVID-19: Westchester Community College Announces Plan For Fall Semester

Westchester Community College announced its plan to open in the fall semester amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The college will continue remote education for the majority of its courses during the fall semester, school officials announced on Thursday, July 2. The plan was developed by the college’s Pandemic Response Team in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the college, a majority of classes will be conducted entirely through remote or online environments with instructors and students to be present at scheduled times.

Some classes will have no scheduled meeting times, with lessons taking place online and course materials accessed by students at their convenience.

A limited number of classes will be offered on-site because they require access to specialized labs and equipment.

Services such as academic counselors, academic support, tutoring, mental health counselors, and access to the college’s library will all continue to be provided remotely, officials said.

The announcement came with the approval of the plan by the New York State Governor’s Office and the State University of New York System Administration.

“Our commitment is to provide a healthy, safe, and engaged environment where students can stay on track with their academic plans and career goals,” Westchester Community College President Belinda Miles said. “We look forward to welcoming students back in a virtual setting, which has already helped thousands of students complete spring and summer courses.

“The small number of students attending in-person labs will notice many new safeguards in place to protect their health,” she noted. “We thank our dedicated faculty and staff for making the necessary preparations for a successful fall semester.”

