COVID-19: New Cases Reported In Westchester School District

A Westchester school district is reporting new COVID-19 cases in students and staffers, though there are fewer cases than in the previous weeks following holiday break.

Bronxville Schools Superintendent Roy Montesano sent a notice to the community on Friday, Jan. 29 advising that in the past week, there has been a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the district, though there were still nine new cases.

Elementary School students returned to the building on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and while there were three new cases reported this week, there were none since they returned to the classroom.

At the Middle School, there was one new positive case, and there were five at the high school, which had been under its remote learning model for mid-terms.

Contact tracing has been completed for the Middle School case, and there was none needed for the High School cases due to it being mid-term week.

Montesano noted that according to the Westchester County Department of Health, close contact is now being defined as within six feet of the positive person for 10 minutes or more cumulatively over a 24 hour period.

If masks are off those who are even further away than 6 feet may be considered close contacts. It is still considered a close contact if masks are worn and barriers are on desks.

“With February break coming up, we know that some families may choose to travel out of state,” Montesano said. “Please remember to review the travel restriction guidelines in order to have your children return to school.

“If your child needs to learn remotely for a period of time after the winter break, please inform your building principal so proper arrangements can be made.”

According to the New York State’s COVID Schools Report Card, since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 81 - 63 students, 18 staffers - confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Bronxville School District.

There have been 35 cases each among high and middle school students and staffers, and 11 in the Middle School.

