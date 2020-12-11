COVID-19: Five Staffers, Students, Quarantined After Positive Case In Westchester School

Some classes will have to be held remotely at a Westchester school after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Interim New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero announced that the district received confirmation that a staffer at Henry Barnard Early Childhood Center tested positive for the virus and had been in contact with three “Cohort B” classes.

The staff member was last in the building on Thursday, Nov. 5, and Friday, Nov. 6.

Marrero said that the students and five staff members from those classes have been traced back to the exposed person and have been notified and quarantined.

The impacted classes will be transitioning to distance learning through Friday, Nov. 30, with students returning to the classroom on Monday, Dec. 3. Those exposed to the virus will not be permitted back into the building until they are cleared by school nurses.

There have now been a total of 39 students and staffers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the New Rochelle School District.

Positive cases have been confirmed in each of the district's schools.

Following the positive case, Marrero said that the district’s custodial staff are conducting a deep clean and are sanitizing areas that may have been impacted.

“New York State Contact Tracers are expected to communicate with the individuals impacted during the contact tracing process,” Marrero wrote in a statement to the community.

“The district requirement for a Department of Health release from isolation or quarantine is suspended, as we received notice that the district is authorized to clear staff and students to return once the duration of their required exclusion expires.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.